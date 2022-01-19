© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

NH gov. questions Massachusetts' handling of Montgomery case

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Michael Casey, Associated Press
Published January 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM EST
Missing Child, Harmony Montgomery - Manchester, N.H. police chief news conference
Courtesy Manchester PD
/
Manchster, N.H., police at a news conference earlier this year about missing child Harmony Montgomery.

(AP) New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu harshly criticized a Massachusetts court for placing a missing girl with her father and stepmother before the state could complete a study of their home.

Sununu addressed a letter Tuesday to the chief justice of Massachusetts' highest court. Sununu described the father, Adam Montgomery, as a monster and asked why the courts moved so quickly to place Harmony Montgomery with him.

Sununu said New Hampshire's child protection agency had asked Massachusetts for additional information when the court ruled.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5.

