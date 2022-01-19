NH gov. questions Massachusetts' handling of Montgomery case

(AP) New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu harshly criticized a Massachusetts court for placing a missing girl with her father and stepmother before the state could complete a study of their home.

Sununu addressed a letter Tuesday to the chief justice of Massachusetts' highest court. Sununu described the father, Adam Montgomery, as a monster and asked why the courts moved so quickly to place Harmony Montgomery with him.

Sununu said New Hampshire's child protection agency had asked Massachusetts for additional information when the court ruled.

Harmony Montgomery was last seen at a Manchester home in October 2019, when she was 5.