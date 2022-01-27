© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Mass. chief justice orders review in Harmony Montgomery case

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kathy McCormack, Associated Press
Published January 27, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
Missing Child, Harmony Montgomery - Manchester, N.H. police chief news conference
Courtesy Manchester PD
/
Manchster, N.H., police at a news conference earlier this year about missing child Harmony Montgomery.

The girl from Manchester, New Hampshire, has been missing since late 2019.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The chief justice of Massachusetts' highest court has ordered a review in the case of a missing New Hampshire girl who was last seen in 2019 at age 5, months after a Massachusetts judge gave custody of the child to her father, prompting criticism from New Hampshire's governor.

Harmony Montgomery disappearance narrowed to 13-day window

Chief Justice Kimberly Budd responded on Friday to New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu that she received his letter last week regarding the "heartbreaking situation involving Harmony Montgomery."

Sununu had harshly criticized a Massachusetts court for placing Harmony Montgomery with her father and stepmother before the state could complete a study of their home.

