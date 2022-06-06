© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

Missing girl's stepmom pleads not guilty to perjury charges

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kathy McCormack, Associated Press
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT
Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, N.H.

Harmony Montgomery has been missing since late 2019, according to New Hampshire authorities.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who disappeared in 2019 at age 5 has entered not guilty pleas to two perjury charges accusing her of lying to a grand jury.

Kayla Montgomery is accused of lying last month about the location of a prior job and the time of a prior shift.

Her lawyer said authorities allege she lied about those details for November or December of 2019, about the time they believe Harmony Montgomery went missing.

Kayla Montgomery was arrested Friday.

Earlier this year, she was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that Harmony was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She pleaded not guilty.

