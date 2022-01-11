© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: For Edward Ramos, moving to New Hampshire put his life on a different path

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published January 11, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST
A photo of Edward Ramos, wearing a black shirt and gold chain with a cross on it, looking at himself in a mirror.
Gabriela Lozada
/
NHPR

Edward Ramos grew up in a mid-sized town on Puerto Rico’s coastline. His parents were pastors, and Ramos says as he grew up, he “was the type of person who didn’t really know how to say no.”

He says he started to hang out with the wrong crowd. But a sacrifice from his parents made him find new motivations in life.

Edward moved to New Hampshire to begin a new chapter in his life and start his own businesses.

Life is different for him now in Nashua : “I love New Hampshire’s tranquility, and how do I say this, people support each other. I wouldn’t change that for a thing,” he said.

Watch Edward tell his story.
For Edward Ramos, moving to New Hampshire put his life on a different path

Encuentra la historia de Edward en español aquí.

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
See stories by Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
