Visibles: For Edward Ramos, moving to New Hampshire put his life on a different path

Edward Ramos grew up in a mid-sized town on Puerto Rico’s coastline. His parents were pastors, and Ramos says as he grew up, he “was the type of person who didn’t really know how to say no.”

He says he started to hang out with the wrong crowd. But a sacrifice from his parents made him find new motivations in life.

Edward moved to New Hampshire to begin a new chapter in his life and start his own businesses.

Life is different for him now in Nashua : “I love New Hampshire’s tranquility, and how do I say this, people support each other. I wouldn’t change that for a thing,” he said.

Watch Edward tell his story.

Encuentra la historia de Edward en español aquí.

