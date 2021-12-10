The N.H. News Recap for Dec. 12, 2021: Record COVID levels, health care worker shortage

New Hampshire has the highest rate per capita of COVID-19 infections in the country. Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is bringing in FEMA and the National Guard to help health care facilities, which are struggling with a labor shortage, while cases and hospitalizations are at an all-time high.

How are health officials fighting this wave?

And looking ahead to the new year, a law banning abortion after 24 weeks will take effect in January, just a few weeks away. How are reproductive health care providers preparing for the change?

