WATCH: Coronavirus news update from Sununu, N.H. health officials
The news conference comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in New Hampshire and redoubled efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses.
Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. health officials will provide a COVID-19 update during a news conference today in Concord. The update comes amid record coronavirus hospitalizations in the Granite State.
The latest:
Watch today's press conference below on this NHPBS livestream when it begins at 3 p.m.