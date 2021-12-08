© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News

WATCH: Coronavirus news update from Sununu, N.H. health officials

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published December 8, 2021 at 11:41 AM EST
Coronavirus update for New Hampshire: A N.H. news conference from the early days of the pandemic: Governor Sununu, State epidemiologist Benjamin Chan, and Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut (right).

The news conference comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases in New Hampshire and redoubled efforts to promote COVID-19 vaccinations and booster doses.

Gov. Chris Sununu and N.H. health officials will provide a COVID-19 update during a news conference today in Concord. The update comes amid record coronavirus hospitalizations in the Granite State.

The latest:

Watch today's press conference below on this NHPBS livestream when it begins at 3 p.m.

