Got questions about housing in New Hampshire? You can now text NHPR for help.

You can now text us to find information about housing in New Hampshire.

At NHPR, we’ve been speaking with tenants, attending eviction hearings and digging into the problems that many local renters face when trying to keep a roof over their heads. Along the way, we found that lots of important information about housing rights and resources weren’t easy to find. We’re trying to fix that.

If you have a question about housing safety, evictions, rental assistance or something else, we’ll try to help you find the answer.

To sign up, text HOUSING or NHPR to 844-222-6477 . You can also sign up by adding your cell number to the form below.

Standard messaging rates apply. You can text STOP to opt-out of receiving these messages at any time after signing up.

What you can expect: Answers to your housing questions, help finding local resources and the ability to follow up directly with NHPR journalists if you have more questions or concerns. We will also periodically send updates about important housing news and information.

If you run into any technical issues or other problems, please email us at voices@nhpr.org and we'll do our best to sort it out as quickly as possible.

We are using a service called GroundSource to help us make this happen for our audiences. You can read more about GroundSource here . They say they do not sell user data or phone numbers to advertisers or other third parties.