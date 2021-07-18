-
The extension on the moratorium applies only through Oct. 3, 2021, and only in limited circumstances where tenants are facing eviction for nonpayment. It could provide a grace period for thousands of renters who are awaiting a decision on their pending applications for emergency rental assistance.
The federal eviction moratorium expires July 31. With the cutoff looming, New Hampshire circuit courts are anticipating an increase in eviction cases. Advocates are spending time going door to door letting people know about the state’s rental assistance program.
About 6,000 people have sought help through New Hampshire’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. But about half of them are still waiting to find out if…
A continuación, lee las noticias del miércoles 28 de abril. También puedes escucharlas haciendo click en el audio. Una nota: Lo escrito es nuestro guión…
A continuación, lee las noticias del viernes 5 de marzo y una conversación sobre la situación actual de alojamientos y moratorios. También puedes…