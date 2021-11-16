N.H. House committee approves new maps transforming state's congressional districts

The Republican-led House committee in charge of redrawing New Hampshire’s political maps has voted through a plan that would make dramatic changes to the state's congressional districts.

The map, adopted on a party-line vote Tuesday, would transform the state’s 1st Congressional District, a seat now represented by Democrat Chris Pappas, into much friendlier Republican territory.

The 2nd District, which has been represented by Democrat Annie Kuster for five terms, would meanwhile become more Democratic.

Before the vote, Republican Rep. Bob Lynn of Windham said the new maps would unite communities based on their politics.

"Our proposal aligns political communities better than those proposed by Democrats," he said.

Durham Democrat Rep. Marjorie Smith, meanwhile, said adopting the Republican drawn map would be tantamount to guaranteeing electoral outcomes.

"I cannot be part of a map that predetermines Democratic or Republican success," she said.

Earlier this year, Gov. Chris Sununu said he'd veto gerrymandered congressional maps, but has recently said the Republican-backed maps appear to pass what he called legal muster.