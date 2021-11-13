© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today to support the news you rely on!
NH News

An error delays paychecks for some Manchester VA employees

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published November 13, 2021 at 10:50 AM EST
manchester-va-nhpr-01.JPG
Peter Biello
/
NHPR

An administrative error at the Manchester VA caused 31 employees to not get their expected paycheck Friday.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

The Manchester VA is assisting affected employees in part by providing them letters that explain the situation to creditors who may impose late fees for missed scheduled payments.

In a statement, the VA says the error is unacceptable and it's working to get those employees paid by the middle of the next week.

Tags

NH NewsVAManchester VA Medical Center
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello