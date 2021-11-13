An error delays paychecks for some Manchester VA employees

An administrative error at the Manchester VA caused 31 employees to not get their expected paycheck Friday.

The Manchester VA is assisting affected employees in part by providing them letters that explain the situation to creditors who may impose late fees for missed scheduled payments.

In a statement, the VA says the error is unacceptable and it's working to get those employees paid by the middle of the next week.

