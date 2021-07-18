-
Ronny Jackson, the White House doctor President Donald Trump nominated for secretary of Veterans Affairs, has withdrawn as the nominee. He issued a…
-
Allegations of substandard care at the Manchester VA have largely gone unchallenged, at least publicly, since whistleblowers came forward last summer. And…
-
The task force looking at the future of health care for New Hampshire's veterans has drafted some suggestions for improvements at the Manchester VA, and…
-
A task force looking at the future of VA healthcare for New Hampshire veterans has issued a draft report that says the Manchester VA Medical Center does…
-
Since the Boston Globe's report on unsanitary and dangerous conditions at the VA Medical Center in Manchester appeared over the weekend, attention has…
-
The VA has opened a new health clinic in Colebrook, part of a plan to expand coverage to veterans in the North Country.It is using some exam room and…
-
The Manchester VA Hospital must pay $21 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit. According to the federal judge who heard the case, a 60-year-old veteran…
-
Ceremonies were held around the state Tuesday in honor of Veteran’s Day. Governor Maggie Hassan and most of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation paid…