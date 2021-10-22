The DEA and N.H. health officials want your unused prescription drugs for Drug Take Back Day

Drug Enforcement Administration officials and health workers will take unused and expired prescription drugs at 13 locations in New Hampshire on Saturday, October 23.

Drug Take Back Day focuses on preventing poisonings and overdoses due to the misuse of these medicines, which some public health workers say is a problem in New Hampshire.

Lisa Vazquez, a worker with Nashua’s Division of Public Health, said people need to take their names off prescription containers for their own privacy, but they don’t need to do anything else.

“Just come in, leave their medications, and leave,” Vazquez says. The process is anonymous.

On Drug Take Back Day, you can dispose of any unwanted or unused medication as long as they’re in pill form or patches.

Health workers also want the public to know the hazards of throwing away their medicines in the garbage or flushing them. Vazquez also said these are “a potential health danger to our environment.”