Local Filmmakers Celebrate N.H. Composer Amy Beach In A New Documentary

The life of composer Amy Beach is a story of unprecedented success. The New Hampshire native and gifted pianist taught herself to compose symphonies, performed with world-renowned orchestras and helped define what it meant to be an American musician.

But her career was hindered by the limits imposed on women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A new documentary premiering Thursday on the Bank of New Hampshire Stage explores her life and legacy.

One of the producers, John Grfoerer, spoke with All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about the film.

