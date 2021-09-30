© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your gift right now will be matched dollar-for-dollar plus we'll send you the NHPR fanny pack!
NH News

Local Filmmakers Celebrate N.H. Composer Amy Beach In A New Documentary

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Peter Biello
Published September 30, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT
Amy Beach
Amy Beach is a famous New Hampshire composer from the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

The life of composer Amy Beach is a story of unprecedented success. The New Hampshire native and gifted pianist taught herself to compose symphonies, performed with world-renowned orchestras and helped define what it meant to be an American musician.

But her career was hindered by the limits imposed on women in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. A new documentary premiering Thursday on the Bank of New Hampshire Stage explores her life and legacy.

One of the producers, John Grfoerer, spoke with All Things Considered host Peter Biello to talk about the film.

Get NHPR's reporting about politics, the pandemic, and other top stories in your inbox — sign up for our newsletter today.

Tags

NH NewsMusicClassical Music
Peter Biello
Peter Biello is the host of All Things Considered and Writers on a New England Stage at New Hampshire Public Radio. He has served as a producer/announcer/host of Weekend Edition Saturday at Vermont Public Radio and as a reporter/host of Morning Edition at WHQR in Wilmington, North Carolina.
See stories by Peter Biello