10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Capital Arts Fest, Littleton Arts, BIPOC Fest

Here are 10 things to do in the Granite State, plus a little extra.

Capital Arts Fest in downtown Concord on Friday, Sept. 24, to Sunday, Sept. 26. More info.

Hawk Watch at Pack Monadnock Raptor Observatory at Miller State Park in Peterborough, daily through Nov. 20. More info.

Fall Festival at Settler’s Green in North Conway, Saturday, Sept. 25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. More info.

Littleton Arts & Cultural Festival in downtown Littleton on Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. More info.

Dover Oktoberfest on Saturday, Sept. 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.

22nd Annual Chili Challenge at Waterville Valley Town Square on Saturday, Sept. 25, noon to 2 p.m. More info.

Return to No. 4: Revolutionary War Weekend at The Fort at No. 4 in Charlestown, Saturday, Sept. 25, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 26, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. More info.

BIPOC Fest at Vida Cantina in Portsmouth on Sunday, Sept. 26, noon to 6 p.m. More info.

An Afternoon of Sculpture and Dance at the John Hay Estate at The Fells in Newbury on Sunday, Sept. 26, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. More info.

Clue: On Stage! at the M&D Playhouse in North Conway, Sept. 9 to Sept. 26. More info.

BONUS:

Fantastic Forage Mushroom Festival at Mystic Meadows in Laconia Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 25-26, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. More info.