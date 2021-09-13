© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today for your chance to win two season ski passes to the NH ski resort of your choice.
NH News

Second Lawsuit Alleges Abuse At N.H. Youth Center

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
Published September 13, 2021 at 5:20 PM EDT
Youth Services Center
Courtesy
/
Youth Services Center in Manchester, N.H.

A man who alleges that he was raped by multiple staffers at New Hampshire's youth detention center in the 1990s has filed the first lawsuit against the state, the facility and former workers since a judge dismissed a class action suit in May.

Stay in the know: Sign up for the Rundown newsletter.

Four former Youth Development Center workers have been charged with either sexually assaulting Michael Gilpatrick or restraining him during the abuse.

One of their attorneys declined to comment on the lawsuit Gilpatrick filed Monday because he hadn't yet seen it.

Lawyers for other defendants did not immediately respond to calls and emails.

Related content on NHPR: Sununu Youth Services Center

Tags

NH NewsSununu Youth Services Center
Holly Ramer - The Associated Press
See stories by Holly Ramer - The Associated Press