Sununu Discharged From Hospital; Governor Treated For Bleeding Ulcer

After being hospitalized Friday with flu-like symptoms, Gov. Chris Sununu's office says tests show he is suffering from a bleeding ulcer.

The governor's office issued a statement midday Saturday that he had been discharged from Portsmouth Regional Hospital, to continue his recovery at home.

The governor has been feeling ill since Wednesday. Repeated COVID-19 tests have come back negative.

Sununu received a blood transfusion Friday afternoon.

Sununu's chief of staff, Jayne Millerick, said in a statement Friday that he had been admitted to Portsmouth Hospital as a precautionary measure to determine the cause of the flu-like symptoms he has been experiencing this week.

"He is in good spirits and confident in his care," Millerick said.

Sununu said Wednesday he tested negative for COVID-19, hours after his office said he wasn't feeling well, postponed an Executive Council meeting and began isolating.

Sununu is fully vaccinated against the virus.

Political leaders sent well wishes to Sununu throughout the day Friday, including U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan.

"My thoughts are with Governor Sununu and his family at this time," said Senate President Chuck Morse. "I am hoping he has a quick and complete recovery. The entire Senate sends its best wishes to him, and I know people all across New Hampshire are keeping him in their prayers."

This post was updated with new information Friday, and Saturday afternoon.

