Matt Mowers To Run For Congress Again After 5 Point Loss In 2020

Matt Mowers, the Republican former Trump administration official is running for Congress again. He's competing for the seat currently held by Democrat Chris Pappas.

Pappas, a two-term incumbent, hasn’t said if he’ll seek reelection and he hasn’t ruled out a possible run for governor.

Mowers lost to Pappas by five points in 2020. Then, Mowers ran out of Bedford, he now calls Gilford home.

In a statement, Mowers’ campaign said Mowers is running again to affirm what he calls ”our American values.”

“Firing police, cancel culture, and the growing threat of socialism from Washington are antithetical to a state founded on freedom,” the statement said.

Mowers plans to hold a formal announcement event next week in Manchester.

Mowers grew up in New Jersey and was an aide to former NJ Governor Chris Christie before he moved to New Hampshire in 2013 to take a job with the state GOP.

The 32-year old Mowers joins a young and growing field of Republican primary candidates.

Others running are Katherine Leavitt of Hampton, 24, who also worked in the Trump administration, Seabrook state rep Tim Baxter, 23; Julian Acciard, 33, of Derry, and Gilead Towne, 32, of Salem.

Pappas’ seat may be affected by redistricting. Republican leaders, including state Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek, have suggested they’d like to use redistricting to oust Pappas.

