10 Things To Do In N.H. This Weekend: Moose, Music, Crafts And Apple Pie

And just like that, it's the final weekend of August. But we've got plenty of summer left here in New Hampshire, and plenty of things to do.

Here's 10 things to inspire you to get out and have some fun. Also, check out NHPR's community calendar for more events.

Front Porch Concert Series: Summer Celebration on Lebanon Mall on Thursday, Aug. 26, Colburn Park, Lebanon. More info.



on Lebanon Mall on Thursday, Aug. 26, Colburn Park, Lebanon. More info. Gate City Music Fest on Friday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. at Holman Stadium in Nashua. More info.



on Friday, Aug. 27, 3 p.m. at Holman Stadium in Nashua. More info. Peter Heller ( The Guide ) in conversation with Diane Les Becquets, Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. at Gibson's Bookstore in Concord. More info.



Friday, Aug. 27, 7 p.m. at Gibson's Bookstore in Concord. More info. 30th Anniversary Moose Festival on Friday, Aug. 27, in Colebrook, and Saturday, Aug. 28, in Canaan, Vt. More info.



on Friday, Aug. 27, in Colebrook, and Saturday, Aug. 28, in Canaan, Vt. More info. Mt. Washington Guided Sunrise Tour on Saturday, Aug. 29, Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. More info.



on Saturday, Aug. 29, Mount Washington Auto Road, Gorham. More info. Apple Pie Crafts Fair on Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newport Town Common. More info.



on Saturday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Newport Town Common. More info. BrazilFest 2021 on Saturday, Aug. 28, noon to 6 p.m., Greeley Park, Nashua. More info.



on Saturday, Aug. 28, noon to 6 p.m., Greeley Park, Nashua. More info. Loading Dock Concert Series: Kate Redgate on Saturday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows, 3S Artspace, Portsmouth. More info.



on Saturday, Aug. 28, 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. shows, 3S Artspace, Portsmouth. More info. The Lynda Cohen Performing Arts Series: Beg, Steal or Borrow on Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Mountain Highland Center at Crawford Notch. More info.



on Saturday, Aug. 28, 7 p.m. at the Appalachian Mountain Highland Center at Crawford Notch. More info. Keene Walldogs Historic Walking Tour, downtown Keene. More info.

BONUS:

Annual Nulhegan Abenaki Heritage Gathering on Saturday, Aug. 28, and Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mt. Norris Scout Reservation in Eden Mills, Vt.

