Visibles: Eva Castillo’s Work On Behalf Of Immigrants And Refugees Is A Part Of Her Personal Life

One life-changing decision for Eva Castillo was coming to the U.S. for college from Venezuela in 1976. She’s spent much of her career advocating and fighting for and supporting immigrants in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Escucha a su historia en español aquí

Another major decision came a few years later that would change her life and that of another family.

Listen to that story and Eva’s vision for the Latino community here in New Hampshire.

“I want to see the Latino community use their power," she said. "They’ve believed the lie that we are invisible, don’t count for anything. We aren’t second-class citizens.

Frustration for me is like gasoline for a motor.”

Get New Hampshire news in Spanish straight to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today.