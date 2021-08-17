© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

NH News
Visibles: Stories From Our Community

Visibles: Eva Castillo’s Work On Behalf Of Immigrants And Refugees Is A Part Of Her Personal Life

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Published August 17, 2021 at 3:20 PM EDT
One life-changing decision for Eva Castillo was coming to the U.S. for college from Venezuela in 1976. She’s spent much of her career advocating and fighting for and supporting immigrants in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

Escucha a su historia en español aquí

Another major decision came a few years later that would change her life and that of another family.

Listen to that story and Eva’s vision for the Latino community here in New Hampshire.

“I want to see the Latino community use their power," she said. "They’ve believed the lie that we are invisible, don’t count for anything. We aren’t second-class citizens.

Frustration for me is like gasoline for a motor.”

Visibles: Eva Castillo's Work On Behalf Of Immigrants, Refugees Is A Part Of Her Personal Life

Gabriela Lozada, Report for America Corps Member
Gabriela Lozada is a Report for America corps member. Her focus is on Latinx community with original reporting done in Spanish for ¿Qué hay de Nuevo NH?.
