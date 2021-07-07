E-Scooters Get Green Light To Move Into Manchester

The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a deal with California-based Bird Scooters that will bring up to 50 electronic scooters to the Queen City. The program is expected to launch in three to four weeks.

Under the plan, scooters will be available for rent between 6am and 8pm daily, with rides limited to people aged 18 and older. Scooters are prohibited on sidewalks, but can be used in bike lanes and bike paths.

“It’s an exciting opportunity here in the City,” said Mayor Joyce Craig in a statement. “We heard from a lot of businesses, who were looking for micromobility options for their employees to easily travel from the Millyard to downtown. We’re looking forward to bringing Bird into Manchester and giving residents a new, fun way to travel around our City.”

Bird operates similar rental programs in more than 200 cities globally, including a program in Nashua.

Under the contract, the police chief would have to sign off on adding more scooters over time.

Manchester’s bike sharing program ended last year after the vendor went out of business.