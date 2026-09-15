The search is on for Logan Airport's new announcement voice

Logan Airport officials are looking for some local talent to be “the next voice” for airport announcements via a competition.

Massport, the entity that operates Logan, is looking for Massachusetts residents that offer “something distinctly Boston — a voice that instills confidence and hometown pride in every traveler, whether they’re visiting for the first time, returning home, or simply passing through,” according to a statement.

The selected person will record greetings, and information regarding concessions and ground transportation options and locations, according to a Massport spokesperson.

More than 40 million people travel through Logan each year. Massport would like them to soon be “greeted by a voice that captures the spirit of Massachusetts and New England.”

The goal is to “help everyone passing through Logan feel immediately at home,” said Massport CEO Rich Davey in a statement.

“And there’s no better way to do that than with one of the many diverse, distinct, and deeply proud voices that make up our Commonwealth,” he added.

Anyone who thinks they could be the next “voice of Logan” can apply online. Contestants are required to read a script and submissions will be evaluated on criteria such as “the Boston vibe,” clarity of delivery, and a brief written response of why they should be the Voice of Logan.” The general public will be able to vote for their favorite out of the top five submissions Oct. 24-28.

The Voice of Logan will be announced by Massport on Nov. 5.

Massport will hold a launch event at the airport this Thursday to meet with Logan Airport ambassadors and learn more about the contest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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