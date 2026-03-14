Give Back NH: The Bancroft House

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Learn more about what the Bancroft House has to offer, including volunteer and donation opportunities here.

This transcript has been lightly edited for clarity.

Just across a one lane bridge over the Gale River in Franklin, New Hampshire, sits a large yellow house with a barn in the back. This is the Bancroft House, and since 1982, its mission has been to provide a secure, temporary home for women, children and families in need with compassion and respect for those they serve.

Executive Director Bob Gorgone has been with the Bancroft House since 1990 and lives on site at the shelter. He says that sometimes a secure, safe place is all someone needs to start to get things back on track.

Bob Gorgone: Sometimes that's all they need is somewhere where they can sit and relax for a while, and then they can get their minds straight.

Dan Cahill / NHPR The newly remodeled kitchen in the Bancroft House.

A majority of the folks who use the Bancroft House's services are people who are experiencing homelessness for the first time. Bob says this experience is shocking to them, and a safe space is something that can ease their anxiety.

Bob Gorgone: Some people, it's a shock to them and they're very anxious, and this is a place where they can get that under control and then start thinking, "What am I going to do in the future?"

Tenants at the Bancroft House are limited to a stay of 90 days, during which time they will receive reminders every 30 days that they're meant to be looking for permanent housing.

Kevin Johnson is the treasurer and a member of the board of directors at the Bancroft House. He's been with the organization since 2014 and says that this model has been hugely successful for the organization.

Dan Cahill / NHPR A desk in the Bancroft House where residents can use provided resources to look for permanent housing.

Kevin Johnson: That's a model that has proven very successful in both motivating folks and making sure that we have availability for folks on a rolling basis.

A big reason for the 90 day limit, Kevin says, is because of the needs of others in the community.

Kevin Johnson: We're quite often in a queue. We're getting calls regularly and, you know, a space that could go to the next family or the next individual, they're waiting.

Shelter isn't the only thing the Bancroft House provides to its tenants. They provide food, laundry services, personal care products, and in the backyard in the new barn, there's appliances, tools, furniture — anything that could help make a home. The Bancroft House provides all of these supplies free to the residents who move into permanent housing after their stay as a way to help them get on their feet.

Dan Cahill / NHPR The barn at the Bancroft House, filled with supplies, furniture, and anything one would need to get on their feet after finding permanent housing.

One of the residents at the Bancroft House during my visit was Michele Sorrell. She came to stay there after an incident at her brother's home. Michelle says that one of the highlights during her stay was being able to meet and connect with Kevin and Bob, as well as the fellow people living there.

Michele Sorrell: Getting to know people like I know Kevin and I'm slowly getting to know Bob. It's always nice to get to know the people that run the place and people that are also tenants.

One key aspect of the success of the Bancroft House, both Kevin and Bob say, has been the Franklin community as a whole.

Kevin Johnson: Our efforts are privately supported from local communities, grants, businesses, church groups. When it comes to food, the local church has Wednesday night dinners and I go down there and pick up the dinners and bring them back here to the house for the residents.

Bob Gorgone: It's been great. You know, local businesses donate to us all the time. You know, individuals donate to us all the time. When they have something that's come to them that they don't need, they give us a call. Yeah, they've been terrific.

Kevin says that was his goal from his first days at the organization.

Kevin Johnson: I've advocated to the board from the very beginning that you build a strong community of support, and the community will support your efforts, and we've been very successful in that.

Before I left, I asked Bob what's kept him in the organization since 1990.

Bob Gorgone: I enjoy it, you know. I enjoy seeing the successes that we do have. And that makes me feel good that I'm being, I'm doing something that's worthwhile.