This episode of Civics 101: The CPB and the Politics of Public Media aired Monday, August 5, 2024. It was updated in January 2025.

What is the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, or the CPB? How does it all work? And why is it SO political?

In this episode, senior producer Christina Phillips explains it all. She first spoke with the CPB's Anne Brachman, and then did a deep dive to learn more. Christina also covers 2024 legislation called the Defund NPR Act. You can read that bill right here.

Since we taped the episode, there's a new effort afoot to defund the CPB. More on that here.