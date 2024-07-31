© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Civics 101 Summer Series: The Politics of the Olympics

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Hannah McCarthy,
Nick CapodiceChristina Phillips
Published July 31, 2024 at 3:23 PM EDT
The 2024 Olympic mascot Phryge greets a crowd in Brest, France.
Mattéo Fonzatti
/
Wikimedia
The 2024 Olympic mascot Phryge greets a crowd in Brest, France.

This updated episode of Civics 101: The Politics of the Olympics aired Monday, July 29, 2024.

The Olympics are a global event. They take years of planning, negotiation and convincing -- not to mention billions of dollars -- to stage.

In this episode we'll cover how the games are used by the United States and others around the world —what it takes to host, what the games do for a nation, and what it means when you refuse to attend.

Our guests for this episode are Jules Boykoff, professor of government and politics at Pacific University and author of several books on the politics of the Olympics, and Nancy Qian, Professor of Managerial Economics & Decision Sciences at Northwestern University.

The following is the podcast version of the audio, here:
