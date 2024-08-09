Civics 101 Summer Series: The Second Amendment

Join NHPR’s Civics 101 this summer for a six-part broadcast series hosted by Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice.

This updated episode of Civics 101: The Second Amendment airs Monday, August 12, 2024 at 1 p.m. and again at 9 p.m.

On June 14, 2024 the Supreme Court ruled that bump stocks are no longer illegal, reversing an order from Donald Trump and the ATF that was passed in the wake of the Las Vegas shootings.

The words "Second Amendment" do not appear in the opinion, concurring opinion, or dissent. And yet, within minutes of the ruling, every news agency was calling it a Second Amendment case. So what is the Second Amendment?

This episode features Saul Cornell, professor of history at Fordham University and author of A Well Regulated Militia, Alexandra Filindra, professor of political science at University of Illinois Chicago and author of Race, Rights, and Rifles, and Jake Charles, lecturing fellow and executive director of the Center for Firearms Law at Duke Law.