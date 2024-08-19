Civics 101 Summer Series: Disinformation, Misinformation, and Propaganda

Join NHPR’s Civics 101 this summer for a six-part broadcast series hosted by Hannah McCarthy and Nick Capodice.

This episode of Civics 101: Disinformation, Misinformation, Propaganda airs Monday, August 19, 2024 at 1 p.m. on NHPR and NHPR.org.

In preparation for the upcoming election, we’re going to talk about lies. Civics 101, New Hampshire Public Radio’s show about how our democracy works, dives into the difference between misinformation and disinformation, and how to avoid it. We’ll also talk about our government's history with propaganda.

Our guests for this episode are Samantha Lai of the Brookings Institute and Peter Adams of the News Literacy Project.