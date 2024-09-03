Civics 101 Summer Series: Strikes, Unions & Workers' Rights

This episode of Civics 101 aired Monday, Sept. 2 on NHPR and NHPR.org

On this Labor Day, learn the story of what happens (and what's happening) when the American workforce tries to get a seat at the table.

Our guides to strikes, unions and the labor movement are Kim Kelly, journalist and author of Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor, Eric Loomis professor of History at the University of Rhode Island and author of A History of America in Ten Strikes, and our friend Andrew Swan, an 8th Grade Social Studies teacher in Newton, MA.

