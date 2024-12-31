© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
*** TRIPLE your impact today! Donate to have your gift matched $2:$1! ***
Program Alerts
Updates about new and special programming and changes to NHPR's program schedule.

Special Broadcast: The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter to air Jan. 2

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published December 31, 2024 at 11:21 AM EST
Courtesy of The Jimmy Carter Presidential Library

Tributes are pouring in for Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, who died Sunday, Dec. 29 at 100. He served a single, tumultuous presidential term. But in the decades that followed, Carter advocated tirelessly for peace, democracy and international human rights and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

Join NHPR Thursday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. and again at 9 p.m. for a special broadcast of The Life and Legacy of Former President Jimmy Carter from NPR, hosted by Ari Shapiro and Linda Wertheimer.

The former president will also be honored with a National Day of Mourning on Jan. 9, the White House says, and will receive a state funeral before being laid to rest in his hometown of Plains, Ga. — buried next to his wife, Rosalynn, beside a willow tree.
Latest From NHPR
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.