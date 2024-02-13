Writers on a New England Stage: Barbara McQuade

Join us at the Historic Theater at The Music Hall on Thurs, March 14, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. for Writers on a New England Stage featuring legal scholar and analyst, Barbara McQuade. McQuade will be in conversation with NHPR’s Senior News Editor Casey McDermott. Tickets are available here.

In Attack from Within, Barbara McQuade shows us how to identify the ways disinformation is seeping into all facets of our society and how we can fight against it. Disinformation is designed to evoke a strong emotional response to push us toward more extreme views, unable to find common ground with others. The false claims that led to the breathtaking attack on our Capitol in 2020 may have been only a dress rehearsal. Attack from Within shows us how to prevent it from happening again, thus preserving our country’s hard-won democracy.

Barbara McQuade is a professor from practice at the University of Michigan Law School, where she teaches courses in criminal law, criminal procedure, national security, and data privacy. She is also a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, and a co-host of the podcast #SistersInLaw. From 2010 to 2017, McQuade served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. Ms. McQuade was appointed by President Barack Obama and was the first woman to serve in her position.