Civics 101 Trivia for January 1, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question.

We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy. Last week's qualifying question was this: only one amendment in the Bill of Rights has never been cited in a Supreme Court decision. Which one is this?

The answer is the Third Amendment, related to quartering soldiers in times of war and peace. Today's winner is Steve Young of Concord, New Hampshire. Listen above to see how he does in today's round on holidays at the White House!

The qualifying question for next week is this: Congress, and only Congress, has the constitutional power to declare war. What year was the last time Congress did so?

One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on-air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!

