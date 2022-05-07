Civics 101 Trivia for May 7, 2022

Tune in every other Saturday on NHPR to hear our most recent trivia round and that week's qualifying question. We'll draw a random listener from the pool of correct questions to play Civics 101 Trivia with hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy.

Last week's qualifying question was this: the US has one of the shorter constitutions in the world. What country has the longest, clocking in at 145,000 words, 30 times longer than our own?

The answer was India and this week's lucky contestant was Dave Irwin. Listen above to see how Dave did on three questions related to statehood and entering the Union.

The qualifying question for next week is this: So far in US history, only one person has served as president in two non-consecutive terms. Which former governor of New York holds this achievement?

If you think you know the answer, submit it here. One listener with the correct answer will be randomly chosen to play on air and win some spiffy Civics 101 swag. Good luck!