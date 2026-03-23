Business NH Magazine joins NHPR for the 'Business Minute'

New Hampshire Public Radio (NHPR) is proud to announce a new editorial partnership with Business NH Magazine, the state’s leading monthly business publication.

The Business Minute airs weekdays during All Things Considered at 4:18 p.m. and 6:18 p.m.

As the cornerstone of this partnership, NHPR will launch a refreshed iteration of the Business Minute on Mon., March 23. The segment, produced in collaboration with the editorial team at Business NH Magazine, provides a high-level look at the trends, companies, and policy decisions shaping the New Hampshire economy.

“Our goal as a news and information organization has always been to help our audience make sense of the forces shaping New Hampshire," says Emily Quirk, NHPR’s Program Director. "When it comes to covering the local economy, partnering with Business NH Magazine just makes sense. They’ve been at this for decades, and we’re excited to bring that expertise directly to our airwaves.”

This collaboration marks NHPR’s commitment to delivering comprehensive economic and workforce reporting to listeners across the Granite State.

"We are excited to join forces with NHPR to share the stories of New Hampshire’s business community with a broader audience," said Matt Mowry, Co-Publisher and Executive Editor of Business NH Magazine. "This represents a partnership between two organizations dedicated to high-quality, local journalism that matters to our neighbors."