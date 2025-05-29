NHPR honored with 4 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

We are proud to share some exciting news from our newsroom: 4 NHPR reporting projects have been honored with Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards — one of the most prestigious recognitions in broadcast and digital journalism.

Awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), this annual competition celebrates outstanding achievements in journalism that reflect the legacy of Edward R. Murrow — a standard-bearer for excellence, integrity, and public service in the field.

This year’s competition covers work produced in 2024. The following stories earned Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, and will be automatically entered into the national competition, judged among the very best journalism from across the country:



These stories reflect the range and depth of our newsroom’s mission — from deeply personal feature profiles to hard-hitting investigations and powerful audio documentaries.

"It's so rewarding to see the work of NHPR's newsroom acknowledged like this,” said News Director Dan Barrick . “Whether it's an investigative report, or a human-centered feature story, our journalists strive every day to tell the story of New Hampshire and the people who live here."

Lauren Chooljian, a senior reporter on the Document team who was involved in one of the winning entries, echoed that sentiment.

“I’ve heard from so many local listeners that Emelia’s Thing had a really profound and emotional impact on them,” she said, “and I hope this recognition means more people outside our state will also get the opportunity to be shaped by Emelia’s journey.”

The RTDNA has presented the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971. Each honor is based on a specific body of work submitted by news organizations, and celebrates journalism that informs, educates, and empowers the public. To be recognized in four separate categories is a testament to the collaborative effort and journalistic integrity NHPR reporters bring to their work every day.

NHPR has consistently earned recognition in the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in recent years. We also secured National Edward R. Murrow Awards in 2023 , for investigative reporting and news documentary projects.

To explore the full list of this year’s Regional Edward R. Murrow Award winners, visit RTDNA.org .

These stories are possible because of support from listeners like you. Thank you for making this work — and this recognition — possible.