Coming soon to 'Authors on Main': Julia Alvarez

NHPR, in conjunction with Gibson’s Bookstore and the Capitol Center for the Arts, is pleased to welcome best-selling author Julia Alvarez (In the Time of the Butterflies) to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage on April 15, 2024 for an evening of literary discussion of her new novel,The Cemetery of Untold Stories, as part of our author series, Authors on Main! You can purchase tickets here.

Readers of Isabel Allende’s Violeta and Barbara Kingsolver’s Demon Copperhead will devour Alvarez’s extraordinary new novel about beauty and authenticity, and will be reminded that the stories of our lives are never truly finished, even at the end.

Alvarez will be in conversation with All Things Considered host Julia Furukawa.

Alma Cruz, the celebrated writer at the heart of The Cemetery of Untold Stories, doesn’t want to end up like her friend, a novelist who fought so long and hard to finish a book that it threatened her sanity. So when Alma inherits a small plot of land in the Dominican Republic, her homeland, she has the beautiful idea of turning it into a place to bury her untold stories—literally. She creates a graveyard for the manuscript drafts and revisions, and the characters whose lives she tried and failed to bring to life and who still haunt her. The characters defy their author: they talk back to her and talk to one another behind her back, rewriting and revising themselves. The Cemetery of Untold Stories asks: Whose stories get to be told, and whose buried? Finally, Alma finds the meaning she and her characters yearn for in the everlasting vitality of stories.

A signing line follows the event.