Meet the Panelists for the 2024 By Degrees Climate Summit

On April 4th, NHPR is hosting the annual By Degrees Climate Summit in collaboration with NHPBS. You can register for this free event here.

We’d love to incorporate your questions as part of the conversation on April 4th. Click here to submit your question to the panelists.

Opening remarks will be presented by Mary Stampone who serves as New Hampshire State Climatologist and as an Associate Professor of Geography at the University of New Hampshire. She teaches undergraduate courses in environmental geography including courses on weather, climate, and natural hazards.

Her research interests include climate system monitoring and applied climate science with a focus on regional climate variability and change. As the New Hampshire State Climatologist, she provides New Hampshire citizens, educators, and agencies with weather and climate information in support of environmental management and planning activities.

This year’s By Degrees Climate Summit will feature two panels; the first, will focus on what’s being done regionally to mitigate destructive flooding, from the Seacoast to rural agricultural communities inland. The second panel will feature a discussion about the role journalism can play in affecting community action and accountability.

By Degrees Climate Summit 2024 - Panelists

Panel #1 - How Local Communities are Planning for the Future - Hosted by All Things Considered Julia Furukawa

1 of 3 — 2 Claudia Diezmartinez.jpg Claudia Diezmartínez is a Policy Fellow at the City of Boston's Environment Department Photo/Reba Saldanha 2 of 3 — kariwhite.jpg Kari White is the Director of Community Health Equity at Northern Counties Health Care in the Northeast Kingdom (NEK) of VT where she has worked for the past 12 years. 3 of 3 — bobrien headshot 2024.png Brianna O’Brien has served as the Conservation Coordinator for the Town of Hampton since 2021

Claudia Diezmartinez Peregrina (Boston, Massachusetts)- Claudia Diezmartínez is a Policy Fellow at the City of Boston's Environment Department, where she works to implement Boston's Building Emissions Reduction and Disclosure Ordinance (BERDO).

She collaborates with city staff and community leaders to help Boston become carbon neutral by 2050 and to ensure that justice and equity are prioritized in Boston's transition to a carbon free economy. Claudia is a Ph.D. candidate at Boston University, where she conducts research on urban climate policy and climate justice. With her work, Claudia hopes to contribute to ongoing efforts connecting urban climate policy and climate justice in both the academic and policy worlds. She holds a B.S. in Sustainable Development Engineering from Tecnológico de Monterrey and an M.Phil. in Environmental Policy from the University of Cambridge.

Kari White (Northeast Kingdom, Vermont) - Kari White is the Director of Community Health Equity at Northern Counties Health Care in the Northeast Kingdom (NEK) of VT where she has worked for the past 12 years. Kari serves as the leader of two Collective Impact Accountable Health Communities (NEK Prosper! and Vibrant ONE), and as the Co-founder and Chair of the NEK’s Long-Term Recovery Group, Kingdom United Resilience & Recovery Effort. Kari brings 15+ years of system transformation leadership working with partners at the national, state, and local level to center identity and context expertise, equitable practice and power sharing through creative engagement and aligned action.

Brianna O’Brien, (Hampton, New Hampshire)- Brianna O’Brien (she/her) has served as the Conservation Coordinator for the Town of Hampton since 2021. She has a variety of responsibilities for the Town with the focus of supporting the Conservation Commission in improving the local ecological health and resilience of Hampton, specifically through the protection of the Town’s wetlands. Brianna’s efforts are holistic and align with the climate reality in Hampton, which means understanding and planning for increased coastal hazards. In her work, she reviews Town and State Wetland permit applications, drafts and amends local regulations, provides public education and outreach, and manages conservation land. She also oversees conservation and restoration work in Hampton which includes the largest amount of salt marsh in the state.

________________________________________________

Panel #2 - Rising Tide of Solutions Based Climate Reporting -

Hosted by Morning Edition's Rick Ganley

1 of 4 — Rebecca Hersher.JPG Rebecca Hersher is a reporter on NPR's Climate Desk, where she reports on climate science, weather disasters, infrastructure and how humans are adapting to a hotter world. 2 of 4 — Paula Moura photo.jpg Paula Moura was a reporter on WBUR’s climate and environment team, where she covered local communities’ resilience. 3 of 4 — Mara.JPG Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR. Allegra Boverman 4 of 4 — Abagael Giles.JPG Abagael is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.



Emily Quirk

Rebecca Hersher, NPR Climate Desk reporter - Rebecca Hersher is a reporter on NPR's Climate Desk, where she reports on climate science, weather disasters, infrastructure and how humans are adapting to a hotter world. Before coming to the Climate Desk, Hersher worked for NPR's Science Desk, was a producer on Weekend All Things Considered and covered biomedical news for Nature Medicine.

Mara Hoplamazian, NHPR Climate Desk Reporter - Mara Hoplamazian reports on climate change, energy, and the environment for NHPR, part of our By Degrees initiative. They joined the station in 2021 as a Couch Fellow. Originally from Chicago, Mara earned their undergraduate degree in American Studies from Yale University. Mara uses the pronouns they/them/theirs.

Paula Moura, Independent Audio Reporter - Paula Moura was a reporter on WBUR’s climate and environment team, where she covered local communities’ resilience. She worked as a field producer for the National Geographic documentary “The Territory,” winner of a Peabody Award, an Emmy award and two awards at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Moura was previously a Tow Fellow at PBS investigative series Frontline and has reported extensively in the Brazilian Amazon for outlets including The New York Times, ProPublica and Foreign Policy. She has covered her native Brazil and the Latin American diaspora for The Washington Post, NPR, WNYC, Latino USA and Radio France International.

Abagael Giles, Vermont Public Climate Reporter -Abagael Giles is Vermont Public's climate and environment reporter, focusing on the energy transition and how the climate crisis is impacting Vermonters — and Vermont’s landscape.

Abagael joined Vermont Public in 2020. Previously, she was the assistant editor at Vermont Sports and Vermont Ski + Ride magazines. She covered dairy and agriculture for The Addison Independent and got her start covering land use, water and the Los Angeles Aqueduct for The Sheet: News, Views & Culture of the Eastern Sierra in Mammoth Lakes, Ca.

