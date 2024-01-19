NH Primary night coverage on NHPR: How to Listen

NHPR is your trusted source for coverage of New Hampshire’s Democratic and Republican primaries. Stay with New Hampshire Public Radio after you cast your vote on Tuesday, Jan. 23 as we track returns coming in around the state, and hear from voters throughout New Hampshire.

Tune in for NPR’s First in the Nation primary coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Live coverage from New Hampshire Public Radio begins at 8 p.m.

In addition to your trusted radio, you can listen live at NHPR.org or through our mobile app.

C-SPAN will simulcast NHPR’s live broadcast beginning at 8 p.m. NHPR’s content will also be available through C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org, their connected TV app C-SPAN Select, and their mobile app, C-SPAN Now.

WBUR in Boston will also be airing NHPR’s reporting throughout the evening.

NH Primary Night Schedule: 7 p.m. – NH Primary Night Election Coverage from NPR

Await the closing of the polls with continued updates from the field and polling sites across the state, and national news from NPR.

8 p.m. – 10 p.m. (and beyond) – NH Primary Night Election Coverage from NHPR

Primary night coverage will take place from the NHPR studios. Tune in to hear from NHPR journalists posted around the state, reporting in from candidates’ headquarters and polling sites. NHPR’s Julia Furukawa will host coverage that evening; she’ll be joined in-studio for analysis from Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire. Find all of NHPR’s Election 2024, here.

In case you missed it: Listen back to NHPR’s Election Toolkit from Civics 101. From election security, to misinformation, to voting rights and to gerrymandering, Civics 101 is your guide to elections, and your role in them.