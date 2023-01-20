Tune in for an Outside/In broadcast special on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21

Join NHPR for an on-air broadcast special Outside/In Winter “Surthrival” on Friday, January 20 at 1PM and again on Saturday, January 21 at 12PM.

Let’s face it, complaining about the cold and dark of winter is practically a New England past-time. A lot of folks are proud of their ability to cope with below zero wind chills and lack of sunlight but come February we can all be forgiven for wanting to hide under the covers every now and again. That’s why, starting in December of 2019, the Outside/In podcast team started a special tradition: an annual episode where we gather around the proverbial fire to share our best ideas towards becoming better friends with winter.

The dream is to not just survive, but thrive – dare we say, to “surthrive” – and embrace the season, both the cold and the cozy. This year, the Outside/In team is joined by the fabulous Mara Hoplamazian , NHPR climate and environment reporter.

In this special edition of Outside/In you’ll hear tips for finding inexpensive gear for full moon walks, get recommendations for indoor hobbies when the mercury is too darn low, and – at the very least – share some laughs with the Outside/In crew.

Plus, we’ll hear an intimate non-narrated piece from producer Justine Paradis that offers a sense of what it’s like to slowly submerge yourself into icy ocean water (without a wetsuit) and why this group of “dippers” in Maine swear by the practice.

You may also enjoy listening to:

By Degrees : Covering Climate Change | New Hampshire Public Radio

From NHPR, By Degrees is a climate change reporting project that begins in this historic moment. Here, we tell stories of the challenges and solutions that these intersecting crises are bringing to light -- individual stories of resilience and struggle, innovation and compromise, and of big change by degrees.

Outside/In Cold t*ts, warm hearts: the cold water dippers of Maine — Outside/In

“I remember getting out of the water, laughing like I hadn't laughed in years.” If you like what you heard on the broadcast special, you might enjoy the lengthier version via the link above. You can also see/listen to all the latest Outside/In episodes here.

About NHPR’s Environment and Outdoors Coverage

NHPR is specially positioned to serve as a center of excellence in environmental journalism. Our vision is to make NHPR a national leader in news coverage and creative storytelling about the environment and the outdoors. We strive to produce accessible, nuanced journalism that empowers, engages and informs policy-makers and the public in New Hampshire, New England – and across the country.