Public Media Journalists Association and NEW HAMPSHIRE MAGAZINE award NHPR's news coverage

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published July 8, 2022 at 8:40 AM EDT
2022_PMJA_Best_of_NH_combo_logos

NHPR is New Hampshire’s most recognized news outlet with a slew of new awards. NHPR’s reporters and editors took home eight first-place awards in national journalism from the Public Media Journalists Association (PMJA), which honors the best work being done by local public media stations and journalists across the country.

New Hampshire Public Radio has also been selected by the readers of New Hampshire Magazine as "Best of NH 2022"” for “Best Radio Station.” Best of NH winners are determined by an online poll organized by New Hampshire Magazine. The recognition for Best Radio Talk Show went to The Exchange, a program that wrapped up production after 25 years of service to Granite Staters in 2021.

NHPR was presented with PMJA Awards at the group’s annual conference on June 23 in the categories below:

Continuing Coverage, 2nd placeDisinformation, Conspiracy, and the N.H GOP
Feature, 1st place'The Old Lady' Of Kensington, A Record-Holding Tree, Come Down
Interview Podcast, 2nd placeCivics 101 Civil Rights: Obergefell v Hodges
Long Documentary, 2nd placeThe So-called Mystery of Rapu Nui (Easter Island)
Narrative/Produced Podcast, 1st placeWindfall, from Outside/In
Narrative/Produced Podcast, 2nd placeDeath Resulting
Short Documentary, 1st placeThe Luckiest Lady in New Hampshire
Use of Sound, 1st placeWindfall, from Outside/In

This is the latest recognition for NHPR this spring. NHPR received three first-place awards and one second-place award in the New Hampshire Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism competition recently.

NHPR reporters and producers were also recognized for outstanding work in the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards, with awards for journalism that advances the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; local feature news reporting, and podcasting.

And, NHPR’s Civics 101 podcast was honored with the American Bar Association‘s Silver Gavel Award for outstanding work that increases the American public’s understanding of law and the legal system. The Silver Gavel Awards for Media and the Arts are the ABA’s highest honor in recognition of this type of work, and Civics 101 was the sole winner in the radio category for 2022.

