2022 Murrow Awards, Podcast: Death Resulting

Two friends share drugs. One survives, one overdoses and dies. Is that murder?

Amid the deadliest drug crisis in history, America is often answering “yes” to that question. Prosecutors are increasingly treating overdose deaths as homicides. Some see justice and accountability in convictions under so-called “death resulting” laws — others see a new and widening front in America’s failed War on Drugs.

In Death Resulting we hone in on one of these cases and meet a young man facing a 20-year sentence for his friend’s death. Along the way, we examine the forces that shape that case — from a cycle of generational trauma and addiction to the racist origins and current impacts of these prosecutions.

The audio link above is Episode 2 in the series.

You can listen to the full podcast here.