NHPR reporting honored at New Hampshire Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism Event

New Hampshire Public Radio received three first-place awards and one second-place award at the New Hampshire Press Association’s annual Distinguished Journalism event this week.

Each year, the Press Association honors news outlets, individual journalists, editors and photographers throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2021 calendar year.

NHPR was nominated in the Class 1 category, with other larger media organizations. Other categories include college journalists, traditional print and broadcast outlets,and digital media outlets. The event was held at The New Hampshire Institute of Politics.

NHPR’s winning submissions:

1st Place - Feature Story: Todd Bookman ‘The Old Lady’ Of Kensington, A Record-Holding Tree, Comes Down

1st Place - Podcast Limited Series: Jason Moon & Jack Rodolico Death Resulting

1st Place - Best Use of Audio, Feature: Sarah Gibson Kayaking, Mad Libs, and Greek History: Here's What Summer School Looks Like in Somersworth

2nd Place - Investigative Story/Series: Casey McDermott As COVID Alarm Bells Went Off At Valley Street Jail, County Officials Gave It High Marks