NHPR honored with three 2022 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards

New Hampshire Public Radio reporters and producers have been recognized for outstanding work in the 2022 Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards, with awards for journalism that advances the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion; local feature news reporting, and podcasting.

The Murrow Awards are presented annually by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the world’s largest professional organization devoted exclusively to electronic journalism. All regional winners advance to the national competition.

Award for Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Ever since explorers first landed there in 1722, the massive stone statues of Rapa Nui (Easter Island) have been the subject of great speculation and mystery. Who moved them? And how did they do it?

But the indiginous oral history has always been clear about how the statues were transported. The real question is: Why hasn't anyone been listening?

The So-Called Mystery of Rapa Nui (Easter Island) . Story by Outside/In producer/reporter Felix Poon.

Award for Feature Reporting

After surviving centuries of New England weather, and no shortage of children trying to climb it, the sugar maple that has stood in front of Janet Buxton’s home sustained catastrophic damage in a windstorm. Story by NHPR senior reporter Todd Bookman.

‘The Old Lady’ of Kensington, a Record-Holding Tree, Comes Down

Award for Podcast

Death Resulting , the latest season of New Hampshire Public Radio’s Document podcast, takes on this provocative question: Two friends share drugs. One overdoses and dies. The other survives. Is that murder? Hosted and produced by Jason Moon.

“Our journalists and our team work hard to bring important stories to light, and strive to include everyone in our society,” said Dan Barrick, news director at NHPR. ”We are grateful for the recognition of our colleagues and will continue to work to fulfill the public service mission of NHPR together.”

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based in 14 geographic regions across the U.S. NHPR is in the “Small Market Radio” category in Region 10, encompassing Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont

“Each of these award-winning stories represents the public-service journalism that is NHPR’s high calling. They spur curiosity and invite you to reconsider assumptions and see the world with fresh eyes,” said Jim Schachter, President & CEO of NHPR.

Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.