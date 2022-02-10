© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MIDNIGHT DEADLINE: Make a gift to NHPR and have a Valentine's message to a loved one read on air!
Award Submissions

2022 Murrow Entry, Continuing Coverage: Disinformation, Conspiracy and the N.H. GOP

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published February 10, 2022 at 11:38 AM EST
people with signs protesting covid-19 vaccination stand in front of the State House in Concord
Dan Tuohy
/
NHPR
Anti-vaccination demonstrators gather outside the State House in Concord.

2021 saw COVID-related conspiracy and Republican control of the State House collide to reshape New Hampshire's response to the pandemic - often in ways shaped by disinformation and anti-government ideology.

NHPR's Josh Rogers spent much of the year tracking the rise and spread of this troubling trend: at the state capital, in public protests, among rank-and-file Republicans, and at the highest reaches of state government.

His coverage documented the ways in which the state's historic contrarian streak and modern day conspiracy theories combined amid an unprecedented global pandemic to redefine the state Republican Party.

Selected coverage:
Comments By Top Lawmaker Show Reach Of COVID Misinformation Among GOP Ranks

Established NH Libertarian Activists Drive Coronavirus Protests

COVID-19 deepens divides within NH Republican Party

NH Republicans negotiate clash of fact and conspiracy

Tags

Award Submissions Awards
NHPR Staff
See stories by NHPR Staff