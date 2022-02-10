2022 Murrow Entry, Continuing Coverage: Disinformation, Conspiracy and the N.H. GOP

2021 saw COVID-related conspiracy and Republican control of the State House collide to reshape New Hampshire's response to the pandemic - often in ways shaped by disinformation and anti-government ideology.

NHPR's Josh Rogers spent much of the year tracking the rise and spread of this troubling trend: at the state capital, in public protests, among rank-and-file Republicans, and at the highest reaches of state government.

His coverage documented the ways in which the state's historic contrarian streak and modern day conspiracy theories combined amid an unprecedented global pandemic to redefine the state Republican Party.

Selected coverage:

