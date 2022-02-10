© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Inside NHPR

NHPR's Be Mine Valentine Music Special

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published February 10, 2022 at 5:23 PM EST
Image from iOS (3).jpg

Get lovey-dovey with NHPR this Saturday, February 12th at 6 pm for our Be Mine Valentine Music Special — two hours of favorite love songs picked by NHPR staff.

From The Cure, to Blaze Foley, to Aretha Franklin — host Emily Quirk will play classic ballads we all know and love — as well as some lesser-known gems.

And as always, we'd like to hear from you!

Donate $14 to NHPR, and leave a message of love or appreciation to that special someone…and Emily will read it LIVE over the air.

