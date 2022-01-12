Donate Your Old Car to Support News and Info on NHPR

If your list of New Year’s resolutions includes “Get rid of that old car” (or unwanted truck, RV, boat, plane, or other motorized vehicle) -- Good news: NHPR is standing by to help.

Any vehicle that is in one piece and can be towed safely will be happily accepted. (It needs an engine, but does not need to be running; nor do you need to spend hours scraping off those old bumper stickers.)

After you wave goodbye to Old Faithful, your donated vehicle will be resold through a network of nationwide and independent suppliers who work to get the best price along the way. The proceeds support the quality programming you’ve come to expect from NHPR -- and you may also be eligible for a tax break for the donation.