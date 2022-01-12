© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Donate Your Old Car to Support News and Info on NHPR

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Beth Szelog
Published January 12, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST
Donate those wheels: Clear your driveway and fill the airwaves!

If your list of New Year’s resolutions includes “Get rid of that old car” (or unwanted truck, RV, boat, plane, or other motorized vehicle) -- Good news: NHPR is standing by to help.

Any vehicle that is in one piece and can be towed safely will be happily accepted. (It needs an engine, but does not need to be running; nor do you need to spend hours scraping off those old bumper stickers.)

After you wave goodbye to Old Faithful, your donated vehicle will be resold through a network of nationwide and independent suppliers who work to get the best price along the way. The proceeds support the quality programming you’ve come to expect from NHPR -- and you may also be eligible for a tax break for the donation.

Check out info page about vehicle donations or fill out our online form. You can also reach us at 877-393-NHPR (877-393-6477) with any questions.

