Rebecca Lavoie now heads NHPR podcast team

Podcast fans, rejoice: Rebecca Lavoie is on deck.

The veteran NHPR staffer knows podcasts from every position in the field – she’s been a long-form news writer as well as a respected podcast producer, host, and critic. This week she was named NHPR’s Director of On-Demand Audio.

“I’m excited to lead NHPR’s podcast team, which is as talented and ambitious as any in the industry - within and outside of public radio,” Lavoie says, adding that she’s looking forward to growing NHPR’s podcast audiences and adding innovative new content.

Lavoie joined NHPR in 2010 to produce the daily magazine program Word of Mouth and most recently served as Director of Audience & Engagement. She’s played ever-larger roles in establishing the newsroom as a multi-platform journalism outlet.

“Rebecca has nurtured an explosion of excellent journalism and inspired creativity throughout NHPR,” said NHPR President & CEO Jim Schachter . “Her keen editorial ear is evident in all the material produced under her leadership.”