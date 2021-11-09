NHPR Expands Its Podcast Reach with New Exclusive National Distribution Deal with Stitcher

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

New Hampshire Public Radio and Stitcher, the Triton-ranked #1 podcast company and SiriusXM (NASDAQ: SIRI) subsidiary, have reached an exclusive national marketing agreement that includes the station’s most popular podcasts, such as Bear Brook, Civics 101, Outside/In, and Document.

Stitcher is home to the top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf as well as the Stitcher Originals, More Sauce and Witness Docs networks. The company also makes hundreds of thousands of shows available through its app. With its millions of listeners, Stitcher is positioned to introduce NHPR’s podcast lineup to a broad, diverse national audience. Access for brands and marketers to NHPR’s podcast lineup is only available through SXM Media – the exclusive advertising and sales organization that includes inventory across SiriusXM, Stitcher, Pandora and other major platforms and podcasters. The agreement is Stitcher’s first exclusive advertising and sales deal with a public media organization.

The agreement represents a major step forward for NHPR and is the result of years of investment in podcast production. This investment was fueled by NHPR’s Innovation Campaign, which raised more than $5 million to build the station’s capacity to produce multi-platform journalism. It enabled NHPR to tell important stories and reach new audiences online and on-demand with the high-quality content listeners have come to expect from public radio.

“I am incredibly proud of the work our reporters and producers have done to create these well-respected and highly rated shows,” said Jim Schachter, President and CEO of NHPR. “This agreement never would have been possible if it weren’t for their creativity and hard work. NHPR’s thoughtful, well-researched approach to journalism and storytelling has made it a top-ranking US podcast producer, as measured by audience size and downloads. This agreement now provides our best opportunity yet for greater monetization through underwriting sales that will allow us to continue investing in our podcasts.”

With this agreement, NHPR will be ramping up production of Civics 101 from twice a month to weekly beginning in November. The station is also developing a new project reported and produced by the journalists who created Bear Brook.

“Our donors who generously gave to NHPR and our Innovation Fund know the value our programming offers,” said Schachter. “We’re excited to now bring that journalism to a whole new level of reach and impact.”

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it New Hampshire’s largest statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of more than 142,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth news coverage and programming. Hundreds of thousands more read the news at NHPR.org, subscribe to our newsletters, follow our social media sites, stream our service online, or listen to our podcasts. Each day, Morning Edition, All Things Considered and NHPR's hourly newscasts are live and local, delivering original, independent New Hampshire journalism reported by our award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include Outside/In, Civics 101, Document, Bear Brook, and The Folk Show, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life. Visit NHPR.org to access our news and information.

Stitcher is the best place to listen to, produce and monetize podcasts. The Stitcher app is one of the world's most popular podcast listening platforms, with a growing network of original content and a premium subscription service. Stitcher is home to top-ranked comedy podcast network Earwolf. Stitcher has offices in Los Angeles, New York City and San Francisco, and is a subsidiary of SiriusXM.

SXM Media is the combined sales organization of Sirius XM Holdings Inc., spanning its SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher audio entertainment platforms and services, including that of Midroll, the leading podcast advertising network representing over 300 of the world's largest podcasts. With a reach of more than 150 million listeners, SXM Media gives brands, creators, and publishers access to the largest digital audio advertising platform in North America. SXM Media also serves as the exclusive advertising and sales representative for other platforms and podcasters, including major entities such as SoundCloud (exclusive U.S. advertising representative) and the NBCUniversal News Group (exclusive advertising representative for NBC News and MSNBC podcasts, with additional sales rights to CNBC podcasts).

