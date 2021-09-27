New Hampshire Press Association Excellence in Journalism Contest: NHPR Wins in Multiple Categories

New Hampshire Public Radio received 9 first-place awards at the New Hampshire Press Association’s Excellence in Journalism Contest virtual ceremony on Thursday, September 23. Each year, the Press Association honors the best journalism and individual journalists throughout the New Hampshire media industry. Award-winning entries spanned the 2020 calendar year.

This year the ceremony was held virtually, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The online ceremony recognized winners from 44 categories, with NHPR being nominated in 18 categories in Class 1, representing larger media organizations. An additional 21 categories recognized young journalists in the college division. The contest accepted entries from traditional print and broadcast members, but also from multiple digital media outlets to better reflect New Hampshire’s evolving journalism landscape.

The NHPR newsroom was recognized for general excellence in radio, while the station’s website nhpr.org was recognized for general excellence in digital presence.

The New Hampshire Press Association serves to promote, recognize and develop journalism throughout the state. Congratulations to all the New Hampshire journalists honored in this year’s competition!

The full list of NHPR’s winning submissions:

Graphic-Cartoon-Illustration

Second Place: Sara Plourde, Where They Stand

Crime and Court Reporting

First Place: Jason Moon, Inside New Hampshire’s Secret List of Troubled Cops

Investigative Story/Series

First Place: Todd Bookman, N.H. Towns Pay Millions To Settle Claims Against Police; Details Often Hidden From Public

Podcast - Limited Series

First Place: Jason Moon, Lauren Chooljian, Document: The List

Second Place: Lauren Chooljian, Jack Rodolico, Staff, Stranglehold

Podcast – Reoccurring

First Place: Sam Evans-Brown, Taylor Quimby, Justine Paradis, Outside/In

Second Place: Hannah McCarthy, Nick Capodice, Jacqueline Helbert, Civics 101

Best Use Social Media

Third Place: Staff, Vote 2020

Best Use of Audio – Feature

First Place: Lauren Chooljian, Pandemic Diaries: One Couple’s Story of Isolation and Love in a Nursing Home

Second Place: Sean Hurley, It Was Almost A Year Without A Santa Claus

Third Place: Sean Hurley, Is A Beautiful N.H. Hike Still A ‘Beautiful Hike’ Right Now?

Best Use of Audio – News

First Place: Todd Bookman, When Ice Castles Attraction Melts, Where Does Water Go? Neighbor Alleges Straight Into Her Basement

Second Place: Todd Bookman and Sarah Gibson, Black Lives Matter Holds ‘Day of Action’ at N.H. State House

Third Place: Casey McDermott, How One Campaign Is Organizing An Often-Overlooked N.H. Voting Bloc: Immigrants and Refugees

Best Use of Video – Feature

First Place: The Civics 101 Team, Black Heritage Trail of New Hampshire Graveyards

Excellence in Collaboration and Partnership

Second Place: Daniela Allee, Cori Princell, Patricia McLaughlin, NHPR, ¿Qué Hay de Nuevo, New Hampshire?

General Excellence – Radio

First Place: New Hampshire Public Radio

General Excellence – Digital Presence

First Place: nhpr.org

