Arts, Music, Information & Inspiration: Changes to NHPR's Weekend and Morning Program Lineup

NHPR’s revised programming lineup offers listeners an insightful mix of storytelling, news, environmental and arts programming. On the weekends, listeners will also be able to enjoy a self-described ‘rock and roll talk show’, new arts-related programming from the BBC, and a new broadcast program from NPR combining the important ideas and conversations of Code Switch with the practical life advice of Life Kit. Weekdays, new elements to our Morning Edition programming will include a recap of the week’s news and ideas for weekend fun.

From time to time, NHPR makes adjustments to its schedule to better reflect current programming and better serve listener needs. Our latest round of schedule changes mainly affect the Saturday and Sunday schedules, and also involve one change to the Friday afternoon lineup. The new schedule goes into effect from Friday, August 27 onward. Listeners can access the schedule anytime at nhpr.org/schedule.

The new schedule:

Weekdays:

5:42 a.m. - BirdNote. Early ‘birds’ or early risers, take note. Monday through Friday at 5:42 a.m., NHPR will air “ BirdNote ”. The program shares vivid, sound-rich stories about birds and the challenges they face, connecting listeners with the joy and wonder of nature.

Thursdays:

6:45 and 8:45 a.m (approximate) The Weekender: Learn about the best things to do in New Hampshire every weekend in this 3-4 minute ongoing segment. During Morning Edition, NHPR’s community engagement producer Zoey Knox shares highlights for fun and interesting events happening in the Granite State, also shared in our new newsletter, The Weekender.

Fridays:

7:45 and 9:45 a.m. - “The N.H. News Recap”. Listeners can tune in on Fridays for a summary of the week’s top news stories. On-air, NHPR journalists discuss the top local and national stories impacting the Granite State. Readers can also listen and read the recap online.

3 - 4 p.m. - BBC Newshour . Along with our overnight BBC service, listeners can now hear the BBC Newshour from 3-4 on Fridays, with the venerable British broadcaster’s perspective and analysis on world events. BBC Newshour will air in a slot previously occupied by the New England News Collaborative program NEXT, which aired its final episode in May 2021 after a successful five-year run.

Saturdays:

6 -7 a.m. – Fresh Air Weekend . From NPR and WHYY in Philadelphia, Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from the past weeks’ programs, with program elements specially paced for weekends. The program will air in a slot previously occupied by the Weekly N.H. News Roundup.

9:35 a.m. (During Weekend Edition) - Civics 101 Trivia - Join NHPR on Saturday mornings for a fun civics-based trivia segment with the Civics 101 team. The team will challenge listeners to answer a trivia question for the chance to play live trivia with co-hosts Nick Capodice and Hannah McCarthy. Winners receive a special Civics 101 prize. The four-minute segment will air every other Saturday during Weekend Edition, beginning August 28.

11 a.m. - noon - It’s Been A Minute With Sam Sanders . Each week, host Sam Sanders interviews people in our culture who deserve listeners’ attention, in addition to weekly wraps of the news with other journalists. The program will air in place of Outside/In, which is ending its two-year run as a weekly broadcast show. NHPR listeners who enjoyed listening to Outside/In on the radio are encouraged to download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts – for both current and past episodes. You can also sign up for the Outside/In newsletter to access more information about the program.

1 - 2 p.m. - Code Switch/Life Kit. Every week, listeners will hear stories about race and identity that expand their minds, and learn practical ways to make their lives better.

Code Switch was named Apple Podcasts’ first-ever ‘Show of the Year’ in 2020. Now built for broadcast, each hour will begin with Code Switch journalists exploring how race impacts every part of our society, from politics and pop culture to history, sports and more. The second part of the program pivots to Life Kit content, offering tips, guidance, expert advice and other life hacks. Ranging in topics from health to money to parenting, listeners can expect to hear everything from how to deal with workplace aggressions to personal finances and saving money. In keeping with the Code Switch content, Life Kit will also feature topics around race and identity, but through the lens of helping listeners get through life together.

The program will air in place of TED Radio Hour, which moves to Sundays, from 1 -2 p.m.

10 - 11 p.m. - To The Best Of Our Knowledge . To The Best Of Our Knowledge is a nationally-syndicated, Peabody award-winning public radio show that dives headlong into the deeper end of ideas. The show is moving from its previous slot on Sundays at 6 -7 p.m. The program is produced by Wisconsin Public Radio, and distributed by PRX.

Sundays:

6 – 7 a.m. - Living On Earth . The award-winning environmental news program, distributed by our media partners PRX, returns to our airwaves, airing in place of NHPR’s discontinued The Exchange replay. Host Steve Curwood delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit, drawing from an impressive array of experts, commentators and journalists. The program presents features and commentary on topics including culture, economics, technology, health, food and transportation. Living on Earth is located at the School for the Environment at the University of Massachusetts/Boston.

1 - 2 p.m. – TED Radio Hour . The TED Radio Hour investigates the biggest questions of our time with the help of the world's greatest thinkers. The program will air in place of It's Been A Minute with Sam Sanders, which moves to the 11 a.m. - noon Saturday slot.

6 - 7 p.m. – Sound Opinions . Whether you’re an expert, or just a casual fan, Sound Opinions is your source for smart and engaging music criticism and conversation. Each week on the show, nationally respected rock critics Greg Kot and Jim DeRogatis interview artists, talk about pop culture and music industry news, review new record releases and give trends a historical context. Sound Opinions is distributed nationally from PRX.

10 - 11 p.m. – BBC Arts Hour . The Arts Hour brings you the best in global arts in a weekly showcase of rich arts, culture and entertainment stories from across the BBC and broadcasters around the world. This program reaches places beyond most tuning dials and taps into stories, personalities and big global debates. The program will air in a spot previously occupied by Outside/In.

“We’re continually striving to ensure our programming is serving listener needs and interests. Through our own innovations and our relationships with other leading public media entities, we’re able to bring fresh and interesting content to our listeners,” said program director Michael Brindley. “Our new Morning Edition segments are engaging and informative, and the weekend audience will hear a greater diversity of perspectives and topics with the new lineup.”

To view NHPR’s daily and weekly programming schedule, click here.

For details on all of NHPR’s on-air programs, click here.

We want to hear from you. If you have questions or feedback about these changes, or any of NHPR’s programming, you can email programming@nhpr.org.

About NHPR

Since 1981, New Hampshire Public Radio has shaped the media landscape in the Granite State and beyond. Our mission is “Expanding minds, sparking connections, building stronger communities.” NHPR is broadcast from 14 different sites, making it by far New Hampshire’s largest (and only) statewide radio news service. Every week, NHPR is the choice of 152,000 listeners as a primary source of in-depth and intelligent news coverage and enlightening programming. Thousands more view NHPR.org, follow our social media sites, stream our service online, or listen to our podcasts. Each day, New Hampshire Public Radio delivers several hours of local news reported by its award-winning news team. Locally produced programs and podcasts include The Folk Show, Outside/In, and Civics 101, among others. NHPR is the exclusive outlet for NPR News in the Granite State and broadcasts national weekly programs such as The Moth Radio Hour, Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me!, and This American Life. Visit nhpr.org to access our news and information