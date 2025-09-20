Outside/In: Why is there so much roadkill?

For humans, roads epitomize freedom. For wildlife, it’s a different story: 1 million animals are killed by cars every day in the U.S. alone.

How did our infrastructure turn so deadly? And what are people trying to do about it?

Right now, the Trump administration is planning to rescind the Roadless Rule – a regulation that restricts the building of new roads in nearly 60 million acres of US forests. Conservationists warn that this will fragment forests and threaten endangered species.

The Forest Service expects to release a draft Environmental Impact Statement by March of 2026, and will hold a public comment period then.

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

From bears to badgers, and crocodiles in Florida to salamanders in Vermont – check out these videos of wildlife crossings in action across the country. (NYTimes)

Check out Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet , by Ben Goldfarb.

Read more about The Turtle Rescue League in Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell , by Sy Montgomery.