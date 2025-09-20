© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Outside/In: Why is there so much roadkill?

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Felix Poon,
Published September 20, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
Mark Flying via Pexels

For humans, roads epitomize freedom. For wildlife, it’s a different story: 1 million animals are killed by cars every day in the U.S. alone.

How did our infrastructure turn so deadly? And what are people trying to do about it?

Right now, the Trump administration is planning to rescind the Roadless Rule – a regulation that restricts the building of new roads in nearly 60 million acres of US forests. Conservationists warn that this will fragment forests and threaten endangered species.

The Forest Service expects to release a draft Environmental Impact Statement by March of 2026, and will hold a public comment period then.

For full credits and transcript, visit outsideinradio.org.

LINKS

From bears to badgers, and crocodiles in Florida to salamanders in Vermont – check out these videos of wildlife crossings in action across the country. (NYTimes)

Check out Crossings: How Road Ecology is Shaping the Future of Our Planet, by Ben Goldfarb.

Read more about The Turtle Rescue League in Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell, by Sy Montgomery.

Engross yourself in the stories of the National Park Service’s Puma Profiles of the Santa Monica Mountains.
Tags
Environment wildlifeTurtlesmountain lion
Felix Poon
Felix Poon first came to NHPR in 2020 as an intern, producing episodes for Outside/In, Civics 101, and The Second Greatest Show on Earth. He went to work for Gimlet Media’s How to Save a Planet before returning in 2021 as a producer for Outside/In. Felix’s Outside/In episode Ginkgo Love was featured on Spotify's Best Podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Felix Poon
Outside/In
Outside/In is a show where curiosity and the natural world collide. Click here for podcast episodes and more.
See stories by Outside/In
