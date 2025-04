On May 2, NHPR is hosting the annual By Degrees Climate Summit in collaboration with NHPBS. You can register for this free event here.

This event was made possible in part by our generous sponsors. Learn a bit more about the folks that have helped to bring the 2025 By Degrees Climate Summit to listeners across the region.

Community Power Coalition

Capitol Roofing INC

Green Wave Electric Vehicles

Norwich Solar

NH Healthy Climate

The Nature Conservancy

New Hampshire Businesses for Social Responsibility

Mount Washington Observatory

New Hampshire PBS

NH Navigator

Clear Eye Photo